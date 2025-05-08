Armed Forces of Ukraine on another "truce": Over 50 clashes recorded, we respond in kind

A spokesman for the Khortytsia Special Operations Command reported that Russian assault operations took place in almost all directions of the front.

Spokesperson of the Khortytsia Regional State Administration Nazar Voloshyn (Photo: Voloshyn)

Ukrainian military personnel, within the framework of a defensive operation, are responding to the assault actions of the Russian occupiers, which continue despite the next "truce" declared by dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported to LIGA.net by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the operational-strategic group "Khortytsia".

As Voloshyn stated, it is not within his competence to comment on the political component of the so-called next "truce."

"However, I am forced to state only the fact that in the operational area of responsibility of the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" during this day, as of 11:30, more than 50 clashes with the enemy were recorded," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the invaders' assault actions took place in almost all directions of the front. However, most of the clashes with the enemy were recorded in key directions – Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk.

"In all cases, within the framework of the defensive operation, our defenders respond in a mirror manner to all the challenges and threats of the Russian army, which will pose a threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers," the military officer said.