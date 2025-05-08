Putin's "truce": Russia strikes Kharkiv and Sumy regions, there are dead and wounded – photos

Victim in Sumy region (Photo: State Emergency Service)

Despite the "truce" declared by dictator Vladimir Putin, which was supposed to come into effect at 00:00 on May 8, attacks with various types of weapons were recorded in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions this morning. One person was killed and four were injured.

As reported by the Air Force of Ukraine, during the night the enemy intensified strikes by tactical aviation using guided bombs on the Sumy region.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, fires broke out in three residential buildings in the Sumy district as a result of night shelling. One person died.

On the morning of May 8, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the territory of the Bilopil community.

As a result of the attack, one residential building was completely destroyed, three more homes and seven outbuildings were damaged.

A woman was rescued from under the rubble of a house.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, on May 8, at around 07:05, Russian military personnel used an FPV drone to strike a civilian Renault Sandero car that was moving on the road near the village of Velyki Prokhody (Dergachiv urban community of Kharkiv region).

Three women, ages 18, 30, and 58, were injured. They were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

The Dergachi District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The facts of the violation of the "truce" were confirmed by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"Russia is violating the self-proclaimed "truce" by shelling the Sumy region, as well as the Kharkiv region on the Eastern front. They themselves declared it, and they themselves are violating it," wrote the head of the Central Military District, Andriy Kovalenko.