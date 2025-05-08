Russia launched 31 drones over Ukraine in the evening, Cherkasy region was affected – photo
Between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on May 7, the enemy struck with 31 strike UAVs and simulator drones. This was the third wave of Russian attacks in a day, during which 20 "shaheeds" were shot down. This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Russia launched drones from the area of the city of Millerovo, Rostov Region.
The shooting down of 20 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones in the north and center of the country has been confirmed.
Six enemy drone simulators were lost in the field without any negative consequences.
As a result of the enemy attack, the Cherkasy region suffered.
As reported by the head of the Cherkasy Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, Uman and nearby villages were under attack.
As a result of Russian aggression, infrastructure in the administrative center was damaged. In particular, the building of an educational institution was damaged. Windows in a residential building were broken. There were no injuries.
At the same time, in the village of Dmytrushky, a man was injured by UAV debris and received medical attention in the hospital.
- From May 6 to 7, Russia struck Ukraine with five ballistic missiles and over 180 drones. Two people were killed. Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions were affected by the enemy attack.
- On May 7, the Russian Federation dropped a high-explosive aerial bomb on a residential building in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Twelve people were injured, and another woman is being searched for under the rubble.