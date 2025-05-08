Russia launched 31 drones over Ukraine in the evening, Cherkasy region was affected – photo

On the eve of the "truce", Russia attacked Ukraine with three waves of UAVs

The consequences of the strike on Uman (Photo: Igor Taburets)

Between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on May 7, the enemy struck with 31 strike UAVs and simulator drones. This was the third wave of Russian attacks in a day, during which 20 "shaheeds" were shot down. This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russia launched drones from the area of the city of Millerovo, Rostov Region.

The shooting down of 20 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones in the north and center of the country has been confirmed.

Six enemy drone simulators were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

As a result of the enemy attack, the Cherkasy region suffered.

As reported by the head of the Cherkasy Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, Uman and nearby villages were under attack.

As a result of Russian aggression, infrastructure in the administrative center was damaged. In particular, the building of an educational institution was damaged. Windows in a residential building were broken. There were no injuries.

At the same time, in the village of Dmytrushky, a man was injured by UAV debris and received medical attention in the hospital.

Photo: Igor Taburets