At the General Assembly, Zelenskyy spoke about the weakness of international institutions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the peoples of the world can talk about their pain, but they do not receive signals from international institutions during bloodshed. He said said during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"This is how weak these institutions have become. What can Sudan, Somalia, Palestine or any other people going through war really expect from the UN or the global system? For decades, only statements and statements," the President emphasized.

He recalled the situation in Gaza and Syria, where states are forced to ask for international support but receive insufficient of it.

"Syria deserves stronger support from the international community. People continue to die every week. But there is no truce because Russia refuses," Zelensky said.

The Head of State also reminded about blackout at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which was the tenth since the beginning of the Russian occupation of the station.

"Nothing has changed, however, yesterday (September 23 – ed.) the station suffered another blackout. Russia does not stop shelling even near the station itself. The madness continues, because international institutions are weak," Zelensky summarized.