Zelensky: Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova now

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN (Photo: Kena Betancur/EPA)

Moldova is currently defending itself from Russian interference and Western allies should help it. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the general debate of the UN General Assembly.

The president emphasizes that Moldova is once again defending itself against Russian interference.

"We are helping Moldova, and Russia is trying to do to Moldova what Iran once did to Lebanon. But the global response is not enough," Zelensky said .

He cited Georgia and Belarus as examples. According to him, Georgia was lost to Europe because human rights were declining there. And Belarus has been moving towards dependence on Russia for many years.

"Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova now. It is very important to remember how the world ignored the need to help Georgia after the Russian attack. We missed that moment. It will not cost much for Europe to support Moldova, but not doing so will have a much higher price," Zelenskyy said.

In his opinion, the European Union should help Moldova with finance and energy, not just with words or political gestures.

On July 22, it was reported that Moldova's pro-Russian forces decided to create a joint bloc to participate in the parliamentary elections.

On September 22, Bloomberg wrote that Russia has developed a plan to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections.

On the same day, law enforcement conducted more than 250 searches in Moldova as part of a case of preparing mass disorder and destabilization.