Zelenskyy introduces new sanctions, including against those who destabilize Moldova

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Saturday, September 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions against Russia. He informed about his decisions in an evening video address.

The President said that this week brought closer the approval of the 19th package of sanctions against Russian aggression, Ukraine is waiting for approval.

"We are quickly synchronizing the package in Ukraine. Russia's energy resources are limited. So is the infrastructure of the shadow fleet: there will be new pressure. Also, cryptocurrency schemes that Russians use to circumvent sanctions: Europe will counteract," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked for the fact that Ukraine's proposals to the EU sanctions package were largely taken into account. Ukraine is constantly working on this with each partner, including the EU and the G7.

The Head of State added that he expects strong sanctions steps from the United States, and Europe is doing its part.

"Today I also signed decrees on the application of new sanctions against Ukraine. I signed three packages of sanctions," the President said.

Restrictions were imposed on propagandists who help Russia, on various individuals who do business in the occupied territory and fill the Russian budget, as well as on individuals who destabilize Moldova in Moscow's interests.

"Ukraine is helping Moldova, and we are interested in the stability of our neighbor – in Moldova's success," he emphasized.

At the time of publication, the decrees on the new sanctions were not published on the website of the President's Office.