Von der Leyen reveals details of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia

As part of the 19th package, the EU bans imports of Russian liquefied natural gas to European markets

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Valda Kalnina/EPA)

The 19th package of European Union sanctions against Russia will cover energy, banking, and exports of goods and technologies. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

The official stated that over the past month, Russia has demonstrated a disregard for diplomacy and international law. It has carried out large-scale attacks against Ukraine, striking both government buildings and civilian homes, including the EU Delegation in Kyiv.

According to von der Leyen, threats to the EU are also growing. Over the past two weeks, Russian drones have violated the airspace of Poland and Romania.

The President of the European Commission is convinced that these are not the actions of someone who wants peace. The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is increasing the pressure again and again. And in response, Europe is increasing its pressure in the form of the 19th package of sanctions.

The new sanctions package includes restrictions on energy.

"We are banning the import of Russian liquefied natural gas to European markets. It's time to turn off the tap. We are ready for this. We have been saving energy, diversifying our supply and investing in low-carbon energy sources like never before. Today, these efforts are paying off," the official emphasized.

The EU has also lowered the crude oil price cap to $47.6, and is imposing sanctions on 118 additional ships from the shadow fleet. In total, more than 560 vessels are under EU sanctions.

In addition, the large Russian companies Rosneft and Gazpromneft will be completely banned from conducting transactions.

"Now we are pursuing those who fuel Russia's war by buying oil in violation of sanctions. We are targeting refineries, oil traders, petrochemical companies in third countries, including China. Over the past three years, Russia's oil revenues in Europe have fallen by 90%. Now we are turning this page forever," added the head of the European Commission .

The EU has targeted financial loopholes used by Russia to evade sanctions. The 19th package introduces a ban on transactions for additional banks in Russia and banks in third countries.

"As evasion tactics become more sophisticated, our sanctions will be adapted to stay at the forefront. Therefore, for the first time, our restrictive measures will affect crypto platforms and prohibit transactions in cryptocurrencies. We are adding foreign banks linked to Russian alternative payment systems to the list," von der Leyen emphasized.

The third point concerns restrictions on direct exports of goods and technologies used on the battlefield. The EU adds 45 companies in Russia and third countries to the list. These companies provide direct or indirect support to the Russian military-industrial complex.

On September 19, the European Commission approved the 19th package of sanctions against the aggressor state.

On September 15, US Secretary of State Rubio said that Trump wants the same sanctions from Europe, as he asks from America.

Earlier, the US President called Europe's sanctions against Russia not tough enough and believes they should be strengthened.