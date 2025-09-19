European Commission approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
The European Commission has approved a new, 19th package of sanctions against Russia. This was reported by the correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels.
Approximate time after 15:00-16:00.
After the commission, the EU Council must vote on the package, and after that, the European decision will be considered final.
- on September 12, the EU extended sanctions against 2,500 individuals and organizations over Russia's war against Ukraine.
- On September 15, US Secretary of State Rubio said that Trump wants the same sanctions from Europe, as he is asking for from America. Earlier, the US president called Europe's sanctions against Russia not tough enough and believes they should be strengthened.
