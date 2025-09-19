European Commission approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia

In the afternoon, the details of the new package will be announced by Ursula von der Leye and Kaja Kallas

European Commission (Photo: ERA)

The European Commission has approved a new, 19th package of sanctions against Russia. This was reported by the correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels.

The decision was announced at a briefing by Paula Piño, the European Commission's spokesperson, at a briefing. It is expected that later an official statement and details on the matter will be made by the d of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and her High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Approximate time after 15:00-16:00.

After the commission, the EU Council must vote on the package, and after that, the European decision will be considered final.