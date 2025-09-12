EU extends sanctions against 2,500 individuals and organizations over Russia's war against Ukraine

A Russian businessman and son of State Duma deputy Yezubov could be excluded from the sanctions list, a source told Europravda

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The European Union has extended individual sanctions against more than 2,500 individuals and legal entities over Russia's war against Ukraine. About said Council of the EU.

The restrictive measures have been extended for another six months until March 15, 2026. They apply to persons responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The sanctions include a ban on individuals from entering or transiting the EU. The sanctions also include the freezing of assets and a ban on providing funds or other economic resources to individuals and organizations on the list.

At the same time, during the review of the restrictions, the EU Council decided not to extend sanctions against one person and to remove from the list another person who had died. The institution does not specify who exactly it is.

Earlier, European Pravda media outlet cited a diplomat from "one of the most influential EU states." claimed that one of the Russian citizens who was excluded from the updated sanctions list for "technical reasons" is Pavel Yezubov.

He is a Russian businessman, the son of the current member of the Russian State Duma (parliament), Alexei Yezubov, who is under sanctions, and a relative of oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The reason for the expulsion of Yezubov Jr. was solution General Court in June 2025 in his favor, European Pravda reports. In this process, the Russian challenged the EU sanctions against him.

Yezubov is also subject to sanctions imposed by the UK, Canada and Switzerland.