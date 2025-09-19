Kallas: Every sanction reduces Kremlin's ability to wage war

Europe will not stop putting pressure on Russia until it ends the war, says EU's top diplomat

Kaya Kallas (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Each new sanction against Russia reduces the ability of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to wage war against Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in the social network X.

"Moscow thinks it can continue the war. We are making sure it pays for it," the diplomat wrote.

That is why, according to her, the EU is presenting the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

"Every sanction reduces the Kremlin's ability to wage war. We will not stop putting pressure on Russia until it ends the war," Kallas emphasized.

On September 19, the European Commission approved the 19th package of sanctions against the aggressor state.

Von der Leyen said that it will concern energy, banking and exports of goods and technologies.