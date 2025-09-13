Kallas: Discussion on territorial concessions is a trap, we must not fall into it

The Kremlin has not made any concessions so far, the diplomat stated

Kaja Kallas (Photo: Emil Nicolai Helms/EPA)

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas considers discussions about possible territorial concessions by Ukraine a "trap". The diplomat expressed this opinion in an interview with the German RND.

Callas denies claims that Ukraine must give up territories for peace to prevail.

"This is the path Russia is speculating on. The classic Russian negotiation tactic works in three stages: first, Moscow demands something that never belonged to it. Then there are ultimatums and threats of force. Finally, voices are mobilized in the West that are ready to offer Russia exactly what it has never had before," the diplomat said .

In the end, Russians are getting more than they ever dared to dream of, the official added.

"This discussion about possible territorial concessions is a trap, and we must not fall into it," Callas emphasized.

In her opinion, the Russians want the allies to discuss what Ukraine should give up for peace, completely ignoring the fact that the Kremlin itself has not yet made any concessions.