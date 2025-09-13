Kallas: Discussion on territorial concessions is a trap, we must not fall into it
The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas considers discussions about possible territorial concessions by Ukraine a "trap". The diplomat expressed this opinion in an interview with the German RND.
Callas denies claims that Ukraine must give up territories for peace to prevail.
"This is the path Russia is speculating on. The classic Russian negotiation tactic works in three stages: first, Moscow demands something that never belonged to it. Then there are ultimatums and threats of force. Finally, voices are mobilized in the West that are ready to offer Russia exactly what it has never had before," the diplomat said .
In the end, Russians are getting more than they ever dared to dream of, the official added.
"This discussion about possible territorial concessions is a trap, and we must not fall into it," Callas emphasized.
In her opinion, the Russians want the allies to discuss what Ukraine should give up for peace, completely ignoring the fact that the Kremlin itself has not yet made any concessions.
- On August 9, Zelensky said that Ukraine would not give its land to the occupier and the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution.
- On September 4, the president said that Putin is using the occupied territories as a springboard for new aggression, so Ukraine will not make territorial concessions.
Comments (0)