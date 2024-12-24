Attack on Novoshakhtinsk refinery in Russia: satellite images show fuel tank destroyed

The attacked plant is the largest in southern Russia and the only one in the Rostov region

Refinery in Rostov region (Photo: Novoshakhtinsky petroleum plant)

Satellite images revealed the aftermath of the December 19 strike on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region, as reported by Radio Svoboda.

A comparison of satellite photos from November 20, 2024, and December 24 shows that at least one fuel tank was damaged and burned following a drone attack.

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery is the largest in southern Russia and the only one in the Rostov region. A previous attack on the plant occurred in June 2024.

Russian propagandists reported the December 19 attack on the refinery. According to residents, a "large number of drones" struck Novoshakhtinsk before a fire broke out at the facility.