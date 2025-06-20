Australia closes embassy in Tehran amid war between Iran and Israel
Australia has suspended the work of its embassy in Tehran amid a "deteriorating security situation." This was stated by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, reports Reuters.
According to her, Australian troops and aircraft are heading to the Middle East in case of emergencies to help evacuate their citizens and diplomats when airspace opens. They will not take part in combat operations.
"We have a very volatile security situation in Iran. We don't have to look too far back in history to understand the risk that foreign officials in Iran face in times of unrest," Wong said .
The Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged citizens to leave Iran right now if it is safe to do so. If this is not possible, they advised to stay in a safe place.
- Israel after attacks on Iran on June 13 announced closure of diplomatic missions around the world.
- On June 19, Israeli Prime Minister said that Operation "Lion's Exodus" is not aimed at overthrowing the Iranian regime. But there is a right to attack all nuclear facilities.