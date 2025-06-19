Netanyahu: Israel does not aim to overthrow the Iranian regime. All nuclear facilities will be attacked
Israel has no intention of overthrowing or changing the ruling regime in Iran. This was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , , according to Reuters.
However, he did not rule out that this could be the result of Operation Exit Lion, launched on June 13.
"The issue of regime change or the fall of this regime is primarily a matter for the Iranian people. There is no alternative to this. That is why I did not present it as a goal. It may be a result, but it is not a stated or official goal that we have," Netanyahu said .
He was also asked whether Israel could "resolve the issue" of Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment plant with or without U.S. involvement. He replied that Israel has the right to eliminate all of Iran's nuclear facilities, regardless of whether US President Donald Trump decides to join in or not.
"He will do what's good for the United States, and I will do what's good for the State of Israel, and I have to say that so far, everyone is doing their part," Netanyahu said .
- on June 18, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned the United States that joining Israeli strikes against his country, would "cause irreparable harm" to Americans.
- On June 19, The Guardian reported that Trump had not approved a strike on Iran because of doubts about the effectiveness of the GBU-57 bomb. And Bloomberg stated that US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days.
- In the evening of June 19, Reuters reported that Iran and the US held direct talks amid escalating conflict with Israel.
- The White House said that Trump will make a decision on Iran within two weeks.