In 2021, Biden warned Putin of "devastating consequences" if Navalny dies

Biden promised "devastating consequences" for Russia in the event of Navalny's death in prison

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA/PETER KLAUNZER)

President Joe Biden in the summer of 2021 made this statement following talks with the Kremlin leader in Geneva.

"What do you think happens when he’s saying it’s not about hurting Navalny, all the stuff he says to rationalize the treatment of Navalny, and then he dies in prison?… It’s about trust. It’s about their ability to influence other nations in a positive way," said the White House head.

The American leader also said that he discussed "concerns" regarding Navalny with Putin.

Previously, Russians announced Navalny's death in a colony in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, supposedly due to a detached thrombus. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin is to blame for the activist's death.

