According to the investigation, at least 2,812 Russians aged 18-20 have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion

A Russian soldier (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

The number of 18-year-old Russian soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine from April 2023 to July 2025 is 245. About it says in a BBC investigation.

The soldiers were enlisted as contract servicemen and most joined the armed forces voluntarily, the journalists said, citing published obituaries.

The publication notes that Russia allows teenagers who have just graduated from high school to avoid military conscription and immediately join the army as contract soldiers.

Previously, men were required to have at least three months of active duty experience before signing a contract. However, the restriction was lifted in April 2023. So now anyone over 18 is eligible to join the army.

In total, according to the investigation, at least 2,812 Russians aged 18 to 20 have been killed in the war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Also, by July, the BBC had identified 120,343 Russian soldiers who died during the Great War. Military experts say that this is 45-65% of the actual number of dead.