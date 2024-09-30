Belarus begins combat readiness check of troops, Ukraine's Disinformation Center responds

The main threat to Ukraine from Belarus is informational, the center noted

The recent combat readiness check of Belarusian troops is part of the Kremlin's strategy to create tension along Ukraine's border with Belarus, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in response to Belarus' announcement of the inspection.

The CCD pointed out that the primary threat from Belarus to Ukraine at present is informational.

"Through continuous troop inspections and aggressive statements from Belarusian officials, the Kremlin aims to escalate tensions and keep Ukrainian forces focused on the Belarusian border," the statement read.

The CCD wrote that there are currently no forces in Belarus capable of launching an invasion into Ukraine.

On September 30, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced the next phase of inspections of units and military formations of the Armed Forces. These inspections will assess the readiness and ability of Air and Air Defense Force units to perform their duties.

