Ukraine already receiving weapons from new US aid package, White House says

On April 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that military aid from the United States had already begun to arrive in Ukraine

Karine Jean-Pierre (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine has already started receiving weapons from the new aid package that the United States announced last week, said the representative of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, during a briefing.

The spokeswoman noted that she wants to be "mindful" in this topic, as it could affect the issue of operational security.

"Aid is getting into Ukraine. They have been receiving that security assistance," the representative of the White House said.

Jean-Pierre also expressed her hope that this weaponry will help the Ukrainian military on the front line to defend themselves.

On April 20, the US House of Representatives approved aid to Ukraine by 311 votes.

On April 24, the US Senate approved the Ukraine aid bill. Later, it was signed by US President Joe Biden.

On the same day, the Pentagon announced a new $1 billion military aid package. Before that, CNN wrote that it could include ATACMS missiles. Zelenskyy also reported that Ukraine and the United States have reached final agreements on ATACMS.

On April 26, the United States announced that it would allocate a new $6 billion military aid package to Ukraine.