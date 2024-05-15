Blinken on Defense Forces' strikes outside Ukraine: They decide how to fight

Secretary of State noted that Ukraine also decides independently on any negotiations

Antony Blinken in Kyiv, May 14 (Photo: EPA)

The United States does not encourage strikes on Russian territory, but Ukraine must decide its actions independently, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"These are decisions that Ukraine makes for itself. We will do everything necessary to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to win on the battlefield," Blinken said.

He noted that the U.S. cannot encourage strikes outside Ukrainian territory, but Ukraine is making its own decisions on how to conduct this war, a defensive war that Ukraine is waging to protect its sovereignty and territory.

Blinken also said that Ukraine is making its own decisions about any negotiations.

"We support Ukraine in its decisions. There will never be anything about Ukraine without Ukraine," the U.S. Secretary of State stressed.

