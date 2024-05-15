Ukrainian intelligence drones attack oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast – source

The Russians did not distribute photos and videos from the scene. At the same time, the Rostov Oblast governor admitted that two drones hit the oil depot

Refinery (Illustrative photo/Russian media)

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight, Russian propaganda Telegram channels reported. LIGA.net's sources in the Defense Forces and intelligence said that this is a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Governor Vasyl Golubev confirmed that two drones hit the facility. He claims that there was no ignition as a result of the attack, and there are no casualties either.

"This morning, as a result of an attack by two UAVs, two explosions occurred at a fuel base in the Proletarsky District, the fuel did not catch fire. There were no casualties," Golubev wrote.

The Russians did not share photos and videos from the scene.

Overnight, explosions also rang out in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The Russian occupation administration claims that there were hits in the area of the Belbek airfield.

"Scheduled work of the Defense Intelligence, the targets were hit, there is a fire at a facility, which was used by the Russian occupiers for military purposes," said LIGA.net's source.

In the early hours of May 9, 2024, SBU drones hit two oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

On the same day, an SBU drone struck a Russian oil refinery in Bashkortostan, marking a record range.

On the night of May 10, as a result of the Defense Intelligence operation, the Pervy Zavod oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast was attacked.

On May 12, Ukrainian intelligence drones attacked military targets in the Volgograd, Kaluga, and Lipetsk oblasts of Russia.

On May 13, SBU drones hit an electric substation in Lipetsk and an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.