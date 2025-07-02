Bloomberg: European allies are asking the US to explain the halt in the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine.

Illustrative photo (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

European allies have contacted the White House to request clarification regarding the halt in the supply of certain air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to sources, European officials were "stunned" by the decision of the administration of US President Donald Trump to suspend the supply of certain ammunition to Ukraine, including missiles for the Patriot air defense system, high-precision artillery shells, and Hellfire missiles.