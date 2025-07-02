Bloomberg: European allies are asking the US to explain the halt in the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine.
European allies have contacted the White House to request clarification regarding the halt in the supply of certain air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.
According to sources, European officials were "stunned" by the decision of the administration of US President Donald Trump to suspend the supply of certain ammunition to Ukraine, including missiles for the Patriot air defense system, high-precision artillery shells, and Hellfire missiles.
However, some allies believe that Washington may soften its stance or even reverse this decision.On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US arsenals had become too small.On the same day, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, commenting on the decision, stated that the United States must ensure that it has sufficient weapons in reserve.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that consultations are ongoing between Ukraine and the United States regarding the supply of American military aid, including air defense missiles.