Bloomberg: Germany prepares military procurement for 8,500 armored personnel carriers and dozens of fighter jets

Germany's defense spending will be mainly directed to Europe, the interlocutors said

German Army (Photo: EPA)

Germany is preparing more than 60 military orders for parliamentary approval by the end of this year, including the purchase of 20 Eurofighter jets, up to 5,000 Boxer armored personnel carriers and at least 3,500 Patria Oyj armored personnel carriers. About reports Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the interlocutors, the German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius on July 28, he briefed lawmakers on the government's priorities for transforming the German Armed Forces into the strongest army in Europe.

on July 30, the German Cabinet of Ministers plans to approve a medium-term financial plan that will more than double the annual defense budget to €162 billion over four years.

According to the interlocutors, Germany's defense spending will be mainly directed to Europe, as Chancellor Friedrich Merz is seeking to reorient military spending toward regional producers to make the continent more independent of the United States.

The first place on the list of military purchases will be the purchase of 20 additional Eurofighter jets under a contract worth up to three billion euros, the sources said.

Berlin also plans to order up to 5,000 Boxer armored vehicles in various configurations from domestic manufacturers KNDS and Rheinmetall, as well as at least 3,500 armored modular Patria vehicles from the Finnish defense company of the same name.

In addition to the armored vehicles, the Defense Ministry is considering purchasing several hundred Leopard 2 tanks from KNDS and Rheinmetall, the sources added.

The Ministry of Defense is also developing a strategy for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, which will lead to orders worth several billion euros from German manufacturers such as Helsing or Quantum Systems, the sources said.

In addition, Germany plans to invest more than 15 billion euros in modernizing its military satellite infrastructure in the coming years, the interlocutors added.