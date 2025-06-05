Germany to increase army by 60,000 troops due to Russian threat

The country will likely have to reinstate conscription, which was abolished over 10 years ago.

Germany will increase the size of its army by 60,000 troops, in line with new NATO goals to boost defense capabilities in response to the growing threat from Russia. Germany's army is currently understaffed, so the country is likely to have to reinstate the abolished military service. This was reported by Reuters.

According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius , the new plans will require approximately 50,000 to 60,000 additional troops across all branches of the armed forces. This will bring the future strength of the German armed forces to between 250,000 and 260,000 troops.

Recruiting tens of thousands of additional soldiers will be a major challenge for Berlin, the agency notes. Conscription in the country was suspended in 2011, and the Bundeswehr is currently short about 20,000 regular army personnel.

According to Pistorius, the government must decide whether military service will remain voluntary or whether conscription will be reinstated.

In any case, according to the minister, the army will not be able to accept a larger number of conscripts at the moment due to a lack of barracks and instructors.

"Until we have those opportunities, we will have voluntary service — and perhaps even more so if we are an attractive employer and attract enough young men and women to the military who will agree to serve longer," he said.