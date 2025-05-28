Reuters: NATO to ask Germany for 40,000 troops to bolster Alliance defense

Germany currently has eight brigades and is creating a ninth in Lithuania

NATO soldiers (Photo: Valda Kalnina/EPA)

NATO will ask Germany to provide seven more brigades, or about 40,000 troops, to strengthen the Alliance's defense. This was reported by Reuters, citing three unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

This request will come to Berlin in line with the new arms and troop levels that member states' defense ministers are to agree on next week.

Exact figures on NATO's goals – both overall and by country – are difficult to verify because the information is highly classified.

One senior military official said that the target number of brigades that NATO allies will have to provide in the future will be increased to 120-130.

This would mean an increase of about 50% from the current goal of 80 brigades, the source said.

German defense ministry spokesman says he cannot predict decisions to be made by NATO defense ministers next week and by leaders at a summit in late June.

"In addition, NATO force planning targets are classified for security reasons," he added.

The journalists recalled that in 2021, Germany agreed to provide 10 brigades (approximately 5,000 troops each) to NATO by 2030. Currently, the country has eight brigades and is creating a ninth in Lithuania, which will be ready in 2027.