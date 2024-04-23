CNN: Most US weapons for Ukraine are already in European warehouses

Artillery shells will be among the first to arrive, according to a CNN source

Most of the weapons from the new package of US aid to Ukraine, which Washington will allocate after completing the approval procedure for the relevant law, are already in warehouses in European countries, as was reported by CNN with reference to an unnamed source familiar with the provision of military assistance to Kyiv.

According to him, most of the weapons from the new package are already located in warehouses in Germany and Poland, which will reduce the time needed to transport the weapons to Ukraine.

The publication's source noted that artillery shells will be among the first to be delivered.

The article states that after crossing the border, officials in Kyiv will try to deliver the weapons to where they are needed as quickly as possible, but this "will still present a considerable logistical challenge given the sheer quantity of materiel involved."

