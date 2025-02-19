Boris Johnson responds to Trump's remarks on Ukraine, Zelenskyy's rating

The former UK prime minister urged European leaders to stop complaining about the U.S. president and help him end Russia's war against Ukraine

Boris Johnson (Photo by EPA/ANDY RAIN)

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to Donald Trump's recent controversial statements about Ukraine. He also called on European leaders to stop expressing outrage over the U.S. president and instead help him bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"When are we Europeans going to stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war?" Johnson wrote.

Earlier, Trump commented on the need for elections in Ukraine, claiming it was dictated by the "objective situation." He also alleged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rating had dropped to 4%.

In response, the British politician said: "Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945. Of course Zelenskyy's ratings are not 4%. They are actually about the same as Trump's."

At the same time, Johnson argued that Trump's statements were not meant to be historically accurate but rather to "shock Europeans" and push them into action.

He also mentioned Russia's frozen assets, worth $300 billion, mostly held in Belgium.

"That is cash that could and should be used to pay Ukraine and compensate the US for its support. Why is Europe preventing the unfreezing of Putin's cash? The US believes Belgium, France and other countries are blocking. It's absurd. We need to get serious and fast," Johnson concluded.