Britain and Australia sign a large-scale agreement on the construction of nuclear submarines

The new treaty is a continuation of the AUKUS pact concluded by Australia, Britain and the United States in 2021

A submarine (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Australia and Britain have signed a major agreement to strengthen cooperation in the development and production of nuclear submarines. It will be valid for 50 years, reports Reuters.

The new treaty is a continuation of the AUKUS pact signed by Australia, Britain, and the United States in 2021.

The document was signed by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and British Defense Secretary John Healy in Geelong, Victoria.

The new treaty should provide Australia with nuclear attack submarines over the next decade to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

"The Geelong Treaty will allow for comprehensive cooperation on the design, construction, operation, maintenance and disposal of our submarines," the statement said.

The treaty is "a commitment for the next 50 years of bilateral defense cooperation between the United Kingdom and Australia under the first tier of AUKUS".

It is noted that the bilateral agreement will form the basis of the submarine development programs of the two allies and is expected to guarantee investments of $27.1 billion in exports over the next 25 years.

Reference AUKUS is Australia's largest defense project in history, with Canberra pledging to spend approximately $245 billion over three decades, including billions of dollars in investments in the US manufacturing base. Australia, which this month paid the United States about $530 million as the second installment of AUKUS, said it was confident that the pact would be extended. AUKUS is Australia's largest defense project in history, with Canberra pledging to spend approximately $245 billion over three decades, including billions of dollars in investments in the US manufacturing base. Australia, which this month paid the United States about $530 million as the second installment of AUKUS, said it was confident that the pact would be extended.