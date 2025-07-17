Britain and Germany have signed a cooperation agreement. What it provides for
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the chancellor Friedrich Merz signed an agreement between the UK and Germany on defense and migration. About reports BBC.
It is noted that this is the largest agreement between the UK and Germany since the end of World War II in 1945. It is called the Kensington Treaty.
How to reports Politico, the agreement focuses on security cooperation. It includes an agreement to develop a new long-range Deep Precision Strike missile system over the next decade.
The agreement also contains a mutual assistance obligation, which clearly states that a threat to one country is likely to be considered a threat to another.
The agreement also contains provisions on trade, transportation and illegal migration as part of efforts to minimize the negative effects of Brexit.
As part of this agreement, Germany is expected to make it illegal to facilitate illegal migration to the UK. According to Starmer's office, the relevant amendments to the legislation should be adopted by the end of the year.
The Bloomberg publication also he addsthe UK and Germany will also announce commercial investments of more than 200 million pounds (approximately $268 million).
Pros data According to Reuters, the agreement also includes an agreement to develop a new direct rail link between the two countries.
The UK and Germany also pledged to "conduct joint export campaigns" to attract orders from other countries for equipment they produce together, such as the Typhoon Eurofighter and Boxer armored personnel carrier.
- on May 14, 2025, it became known that Britain had developed underwater drones with an AI-based Lura surveillance system that would allow identify Russian submarines.
- on May 29, it became known that Britain to create new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command to protect military networks from tens of thousands of cyberattacks.
- on June 2, Starmer said that the United Kingdom enters the mode "readiness for combat operations".
- on July 4, it became known that Germany was studying the possibility of procurement of up to 2500 GTK Boxer armored combat vehicles and up to 1000 Leopard 2 battle tanks from as part of the EU's joint efforts to contain Russia.
Comments (0)