Britain announces new sanctions against Russia "very shortly"

Foreign minister hints that London may soon announce new economic restrictions

David Lammy (Photo: ANDY RAIN/EPA)

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy said that new sanctions against Russia could be announced soon. The official's words in front of parliamentarians, reports Sky News TV channel.

When asked about sanctions against specific individuals who make money from Russian oil, Lammy noted that the British government has already done a lot, including lowered the oil price ceiling, which, according to the official, was "essential."

The Minister also noted that the UK was part of "largest package of sanctions anywhere in the world against Putin's war machine".

Concluding his answer, Lammy hinted that London might soon announce new economic restrictions.

The official noted that he could not comment on further sanctions from the parliamentary rostrum, but announced that the relevant announcement would be made "very shortly."