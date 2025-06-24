Britain's new national security strategy calls for preparing for war

The document mentions the Russian attack on Ukraine as evidence of a threat to NATO countries

British military (Illustrative photo: ANDY RAIN/EPA)

The UK must actively prepare for war as the country enters an era of confrontation with those who threaten its security, according to the British government's new National Security Strategy.

"For the first time in many years, we must actively prepare for the possibility that the United Kingdom will be under direct threat, possibly in a military scenario," the document says.

It is noted that the United Kingdom has entered an era of confrontation with those who threaten its security.

"The most obvious and relevant example of this is Russia's illegal war against its European neighbor. Ukrainians are paying the highest price, finding themselves on the front lines of this confrontation," the strategy states.

The British government emphasizes that the Russian-Ukrainian war is accompanied by hybrid aggression, including cyberattacks and sabotage by Russia against the UK and other NATO countries, as well as the use of heightened nuclear rhetoric in an attempt to "constrain decision-making."

The document adds that "the likelihood of unforeseen situations in which we may be asked or we ourselves decide to counter threats by using military force is increasing."