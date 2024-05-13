UK to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion in annual military assistance – Ambassador
The United Kingdom has pledged to provide Ukraine with £3 billion ($3.7 billion) in annual military aid, British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris said on Ukrainian television.
He noted that this level of support will be provided over a period of 10 years.
"We were the first country to sign a new security agreement. But now we are the first country to define the funding for the implementation of this agreement," Harris said.
The ambassador stressed that the $3.7 billion is for military assistance only.
"And this is very important because it shows that we have a long-term perspective and that we are not just here now, this year, but we will always be with Ukraine," the diplomat said.
