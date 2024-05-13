Estonia considers sending troops to western Ukraine for rear operations

Estonian presidential aide Madis Roll said it would help free up Ukrainian forces for frontline fighting

Estonian military (Photo: EPA)

The Estonian government is "seriously" considering the possibility of sending its troops to western Ukraine to perform rear functions of the Ukrainian armed forces, Breaking Defense reported, citing Madis Roll, the security advisor to the Estonian president.

He said this would help free up Ukrainian forces for frontline fighting. Roll noted that the Estonian government is conducting an analysis of such a move, and while Estonia would prefer to act as part of a NATO mission, he did not rule out the country acting as part of a smaller coalition.

"Discussions are ongoing. We should be looking at all the possibilities. We shouldn’t have our minds restricted as to what we can do," Roll said.

The advisor to the Estonian president stated that NATO countries that oppose such a step may change their minds "as time goes on."

Roll's comments came after the head of the Estonian Defense Forces, General Martin Herem, told Breaking Defense in an interview that the army had discussed the issue of sending troops to western Ukraine several months ago to perform tasks such as medical care, logistics, or air defense of some western cities.

