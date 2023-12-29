UK boosts Ukraine's defenses: rushes air defense missiles

Britain has sent 200 missiles to Ukraine for air defense, designed for use by Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets

Grant Shapps (Photo by EPA)

Britain has sent around 200 air defense missiles to Ukraine as a matter of urgency, boosting the country's ability to protect civilians and critical infrastructure from drone attacks and bombardment by Russia. The announcement was made by the British Ministry of Defense.

As reported by the ministry, the UK has sent missiles to Ukraine for air-based defense systems, including deployment capabilities for Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets.

"Putin is testing Ukraine's resilience and the West's determination, hoping to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. But he is mistaken. It's time for the free world to unite and redouble efforts to provide Ukraine with what it needs to prevail," stated Defense Minister Grant Shapps.

According to Reuters, the United Kingdom has allocated a total of £4.6 billion ($5.9 billion) for military support to Ukraine over the past two years.

Preliminary data indicates that Russian forces launched 158 aerial attacks against Ukraine on the night of December 28-29. Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted 114 targets.

The UN has expressed shock at Russia's behavior, emphasizing its continued disregard for international humanitarian law by indiscriminately targeting civilian objects and the peaceful population of Ukraine.

In Dnipro, a maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit, resulting in six fatalities and 38 injuries in the city and region, including an 18-month-old child.

In Kyiv, nine people are known to have died, with 30 injured.

In Odesa, four people died, and 22 were injured, including two children aged 6 and 8.

In Kyiv, nine people are known to have died, with 30 injured. In Odesa, four people died, and 22 were injured, including two children aged 6 and 8. In Zaporizhzhia, eight fatalities and 12 injuries were reported.

In Kharkiv, three people died, and 13 were injured.

In Lviv, one person died, and 30 were injured.

In Kharkiv, three people died, and 13 were injured. In Lviv, one person died, and 30 were injured. President Zelenskyy showcased the aftermath of the strike on a shopping center in Dnipro and a residential building in Odesa through on-site videos.

Read also: Cost of Russia's intense bombardment campaign against Ukraine on Friday may top $1 billion