British intelligence shows consequences of strikes on Sevastopol – photos

Due to missile strikes on Crimea, Russia moved part of its ships to ports further east, intelligence says

Crimea (Illustrative photo: EPA)

British intelligence analyzed photos of the consequences of the strikes on temporarily occupied Sevastopol on March 24 and concluded that two landing ships and one reconnaissance ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were damaged, an intelligence report by the UK Ministry of Defense reads.

The report states that on March 24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched missile strikes on Crimea. One of the targets was a communication point of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, located in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Analysis of satellite images showed that one building was structurally damaged, including a partial roof collapse. Two other buildings received minor damage.

Intelligence also says that two landing ships, tanks, and one reconnaissance ship were damaged as a result of the strikes. In connection with this, the occupiers moved ships that were usually located in Sevastopol to other ports further east.

"Despite Russia's attempts to limit its losses, Ukraine continues to demonstrate success in diminishing the Black Sea Fleet's ability to project power in the region," the report says.

