British serviceman killed in Ukraine during testing of new weapons

British soldiers during a training exercise (Illustrative photo 2022: Daniel Irungu / EPA)

A British soldier was killed in an incident during a new weapons test in Ukraine, reports Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

According to him, the British Armed Forces soldier was killed on the morning of December 9.

"He was injured in a tragic incident while observing the testing of a new defense capability (weapon – Ed.) by the Ukrainian military, behind the front line," the publication says.

The British Defense Ministry adds that the family of the soldier has already been informed of the incident. It does not provide any other details.