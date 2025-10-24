France to provide Ukraine with additional Aster missiles and Mirage fighter jets, and the UK with 5,000 missiles

Delivery of military aid from France is expected in "the coming days"

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/AURELIEN MORISSARD)

French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" that he would be sending new military aid to Ukraine – missiles and Mirage aircraft. His speech was broadcast by the Elysee Palace.

"In the coming days, we will deliver additional Aster missiles, new training programs and new Mirage aircraft. It is very important to continue our efforts to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia," he said, without going into details .

Macron also said that the US sanctions are definitely a "turning point". Their effectiveness should affect Russia's war funding.

The French president noted that the "coalition of the willing" has made great progress in addressing the problem of Russia's shadow fleet, calling it a "perfect complement" to sanctions.

The Aster 15 and Aster 30 missiles are produced jointly by France and Italy. They are compatible with the SAMP/T Mamba air defense system, which is an analog of the US Patriot air defense system.

ADDED at 19:25. During a conversation with journalists following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the country would provide Ukraine with 5000 new multi-purpose missiles.