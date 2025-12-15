Brussels comments on rumors that Ukraine's peace plan allegedly includes EU membership by 2027

Kos said that Ukraine's accession was in the "first draft" of the US peace document two years ago, and that it was "not the time for speculation"

Martha Kos (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

The issue of Ukraine's accession to the European Union by 2027 was in the previous version of the United States' peace plan, said European commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, urging not to speculate on it. This, as it is stated in the text LIGA.net, the official said during a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU member states.

Earlier, a number of Western media outlets stated that Ukraine's European integration by 2027 is considered part of the American peace plan for Kyiv. In particular, this was stated by wrote Financial Times.

Read also The Brussels Rubicon. What Europe is preparing for Ukraine in 2026 and when the war will end

However, Kos said that this was a "first draft" and that it was "not the time for speculation." The summit on December 18 is scheduled to further consider the roadmap for Kyiv's accession to the bloc.

If the reparations loan is paid by frozen assets of the Russian Federation is a "cushion" for the near future, Ukraine's membership in the EU, according to European officials, is a strategic guarantee for decades.

Kos called Ukraine's accession to the EU a "political anchor" that firmly anchors Kyiv in the Western space and protects it from future threats.

"We see Ukraine's membership in the EU as a political anchor of security guarantees. The only way we can ensure peace and prosperity in Ukraine is to continue the accession process, and that is exactly what we are doing now," the European official said.