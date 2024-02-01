Ukraine's spy chief predicts 'interesting' next six months in Russia's war

Ukrainian spymaster Kyrylo Budanov does not see much potential for changing the front line in the short term

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: screenshot from the video)

The next six months of Russia's war against Ukraine will be "interesting," the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with CNN.

There are reportedly more than 500,000 Russian troops in the occupied territories.

At the same time, the spymaster does not see the potential for a major breakthrough from Russians or a change in the front line in the short term.

"The next six months will be interesting with that period seeing the end of Russia’s ongoing push along the frontlines," Budanov said.

The spy chief also believes that the war would end with "the establishment of justice and the return of what was lost."

On December 14, 2023, Budanov stated that the Russians do not plan to wage war against Ukraine in 2025. It is possible that by the end of 2024, Russia will adjust its plans for war, but so far there is no such thing, assured the head of the DIU.

On December 25, the spy chief declared that Russia will never be able to destroy Ukraine. 2024, according to his forecasts, will first of all be "a year of continued struggle."

Budanov predicts that the current Russian offensive operation will be completely exhausted in the early spring of 2024, after which it is likely that Ukraine's move will come.