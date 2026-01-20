Budanov expressed "cautious optimism" about the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

Head of the OP hopes that Ukraine is on the way to a radical solution to the full-scale war

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: GUR)

Ukraine is moving towards peace with cautious optimism, but it needs to make constant efforts. This was stated at the Economic Forum in Davos said head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov.

"I want to hope that we are still on the way to a fundamental solution to our war... We are moving," the head of the OP said.

He recalled that the Russian war against Ukraine is "the most horrific and bloody event" in Europe since World War II. We cannot say that peace in Ukraine will come tomorrow and it is guaranteed. This is not the case, and those who claim it are lying.

But, according to the head of the OP, a lot of efforts are being made to end the fighting. Both on the part of Ukraine and the United States. Success in the short term depends largely, in particular, on the Kremlin's position.

"We know who we are dealing with. Cautious optimism is the word that best describes the current situation," Budanov said.