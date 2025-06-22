Budanov reported to the president: Russia is preparing new military operations against Europe

Ukraine will inform partners about the facts obtained by its intelligence, the head of state noted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine has evidence that the Russian Federation is preparing new military operations in Europe, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov.

"We are recording further intellectual regression of the Russian leadership and have evidence that they are preparing new military operations on the territory of Europe," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will inform partners about the facts obtained by its intelligence.

The President announced joint solutions for defense, in particular, with the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"We are also recording very tangible damage caused by sanctions to the Russian economic system, which confirms the correctness of our course to force Russia to end the war through increased sanctions and other pressure," the head of Ukraine added.

In addition, Budanov informed the head of state of "many details" regarding the situation in Russia and its defense-industrial complex.

"We see the main pain points of the aggressor state and will strike appropriate blows to protect our state and people, as well as to significantly reduce Russia's potential for aggression," Zelenskyy noted.

In early June, the HUR told LIGA.net that intelligence considers it unlikely that Russia would attack NATO countries in the short term, specifically two to four years after the end of the war against Ukraine.

that intelligence considers it unlikely that Russia would attack NATO countries in the short term, specifically two to four years after the end of the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the department noted that Moscow will continue measures of so-called "hybrid aggression" to weaken unity and create prerequisites for the strengthening of pro-Kremlin forces in certain European countries.