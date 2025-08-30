Callas: EU countries to submit proposals for new sanctions against Russia next week

According to Kallas, the ministers also discussed possible bases for the next package of sanctions against Russia

Kaya Kallas (Photo: EPA)

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas asked EU countries to submit proposals for new sanctions against Russia next week. She said this said during a press conference.

"I have asked member states to submit proposals next week. The goal is to put maximum pressure on Russia. Of course, the new actions will be stronger if they are supported by our partners, including transatlantic ones," Callas said.

She also said that the ministers discussed possible bases for the next package of sanctions. The options include secondary sanctions against those who support Russia's war, as well as import bans and tariffs on Russian products.

According to Kallas, efforts against Russia's "shadow fleet" should also be intensified.