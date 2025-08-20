The Telegraph: Europe may impose new sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to meet
European leaders are likely to impose new sanctions on Russia if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to participate in a trilateral meeting with the presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. About this The Telegraph reported a senior government interlocutor familiar with the White House negotiations.
"If Putin delays, evades or refuses to negotiate, it will be another impetus for sanctions," the source said.
august 16 Zelenskyy talks to Trump after the latter's talks with Putin in Alaska, saidthe Ukrainian president said that sanctions against Russia should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting or if the Kremlin evades a fair end to the war.
- august 18 between Trump, Zelensky and European leaders took place meeting at the White House. During the talks, they discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which will be provided by various European countries in coordination with the United States.
- After the talks, Trump announced a phone conversation with Putin and start preparing for the meeting the last one with Zelensky.
- on August 19, Politico wrote that the White House plans to hold in Budapest a possible meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and Putin.
- Meanwhile, Switzerland has announced that it is ready to host a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, as proposed by French President Macron. However, the country needs to resolve a number of legal issues, in view of the arrest warrant for the Russian dictatorissued by the International Criminal Court.
