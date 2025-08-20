The Telegraph: Europe may impose new sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to meet

According to the source, if Putin evades the talks, it will be another impetus for sanctions

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

European leaders are likely to impose new sanctions on Russia if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to participate in a trilateral meeting with the presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. About this The Telegraph reported a senior government interlocutor familiar with the White House negotiations.

"If Putin delays, evades or refuses to negotiate, it will be another impetus for sanctions," the source said.

august 16 Zelenskyy talks to Trump after the latter's talks with Putin in Alaska, saidthe Ukrainian president said that sanctions against Russia should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting or if the Kremlin evades a fair end to the war.