Zelensky calls for tougher sanctions against Russia if there is no trilateral meeting
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a conversation with the leader of the United States Donald Trump said that sanctions against Russia should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting or if the Kremlin evades a fair end to the war. About it says on the official website of the head of state.
Zelenskyy emphasized that real peace, not a temporary pause between Russian invasions, must be achieved and pressure on Russia must be maintained as long as the aggression and occupation continue.
"Sanctions are an effective tool. We need to ensure reliable and long-term security with the participation of both Europe and the United States," he said.
He also said that key security issues should be discussed only with Ukraine's participation, while territorial issues cannot be resolved without Ukraine.
Zelensky added that he was grateful to the partners for their support and noted the statement of European leaderswhich strengthens Ukraine's position.
- august 16, 2025 Trump held a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in Alaska. After the call, the Ukrainian leader saidsaid that Ukraine supports the US President's proposal for a trilateral meeting.
- After the talks, in an interview with Fox News, the US president said that during the Alaska summit, he and the Russian dictator disagreed on only a few "fairly significant" points and that now it's up to Ukraine's leader Zelensky.
- In the same interview, Trump announced a possible preparation of a trilateral meeting with his participation, Zelensky and Putin.
- The US President also said that he had "generally" reached an agreement with Putin, according to which he has "exchange of territories" will take place between Ukraine and Russia.
