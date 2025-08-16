Zelensky calls for tougher sanctions against Russia if there is no trilateral meeting

The Head of State emphasized that it was necessary to achieve real peace, not a temporary pause between Russian invasions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a conversation with the leader of the United States Donald Trump said that sanctions against Russia should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting or if the Kremlin evades a fair end to the war. About it says on the official website of the head of state.

Zelenskyy emphasized that real peace, not a temporary pause between Russian invasions, must be achieved and pressure on Russia must be maintained as long as the aggression and occupation continue.

"Sanctions are an effective tool. We need to ensure reliable and long-term security with the participation of both Europe and the United States," he said.

He also said that key security issues should be discussed only with Ukraine's participation, while territorial issues cannot be resolved without Ukraine.

Zelensky added that he was grateful to the partners for their support and noted the statement of European leaderswhich strengthens Ukraine's position.