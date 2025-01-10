Camouflaged military facilities attacked in two regions of Russia – NSDC

Russia's Rostov and Leningrad oblasts were under attack

Fire in Rostov region (Photo: occupiers' resources)

Ukraine conducted drone strikes on masked military facilities in Russia's Rostov and Leningrad oblasts, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

"Russia disguises military factories as ordinary ones, trying to hide their true production. But everything is known," Kovalenko wrote.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuriy Sliusar reported that the region was attacked by drones overnight, with air defense and electronic warfare systems allegedly activated. He claimed that 16 drones were "destroyed."

According to Sliusar, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged, and a fire broke out at an industrial facility covering 2,000 square meters. The fire was extinguished by morning.

Additionally, there were reports of a fire and detonations in Gatchina, near St. Petersburg. Russian sources claimed the fire occurred at an acetone production plant.

On December 13, a military facility in Novosibirsk caught fire, which Russia claimed was a fire at an ordinary warehouse.

On December 31, an oil depot in Smolensk Oblast was set ablaze, with Russia blaming drone attacks.

On January 4, long-range drones from Ukraine's SBU Security Service traveled over 900 kilometers, reaching almost to St. Petersburg, and successfully struck the Ust-Luga terminal. This terminal is one of the main export points for Russian oil, gas, coal, and other resources following the implementation of Western sanctions.