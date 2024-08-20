Can Ukraine strike ATACMS to contain Russians in Kursk region? Pentagon: Policy unchanged

Washington consistently denies Ukraine permission to use U.S.-supplied weapons for attacks deep into Russian territory

Pat Ryder (Photo by Pentagon / Alexander Kubitza)

The US policy on restricting long-range strikes into Russian territory remains unchanged, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in response to a question about whether Ukraine could use ATACMS missiles to counter a "Russian counteroffensive" in the Kursk region.

The official added he would not go into details about the military capabilities Ukraine chooses to employ in its operations.

However, Ryder said that the US policy regarding the use of long-range weaponry on Russian territory has not changed.

He stated that Ukraine is allowed to return fire in defensive operations near the border, but the United States consistently denies Ukraine permission to strike deep inside Russian territory using American-provided weapons.

Earlier, on August 19th, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that if partners lifted all restrictions on the use of long-range weapons against Russia, Ukrainian forces would not need to enter Russian territory to defend the border and destroy Russian forces.

