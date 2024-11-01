Canada trying to convince partners to give Ukraine permission to launch long-range strikes on Russia

The Canadian foreign minister stressed that Ukraine needs this for self-defense

Melanie Jolie (Photo: NEIL HALL / EPA)

Canada is advocating for other countries to support Ukraine's right to use long-range weapons to strike targets on Russian territory, said Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly at a conference on the Peace Formula in Montreal, Ukrinform reports.

"We support Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike targets on Russian territory because Ukraine needs this for self-defense. We are also trying to convince other countries to adopt this position," Joly said.

Meanwhile, the United States has consistently not granted permission for long-range strikes on Russian soil using Western weapons, but recognizes Ukraine's right to use its own weaponry.

At the end of September, after presenting the Victory Plan to partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was closer to obtaining permission for long-range strikes on Russian territory. The president's spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov, acknowledged that there is still no final permission from partners for long-range strikes with their weaponry deep into Russia, but Ukraine continues to work on this.

On September 17, 2024, it was reported that the United Kingdom would not allow strikes deep into Russia without US approval.

On September 20, The Times reported that the US and UK might grant Ukraine a non-public permit to strike Russian territory. No public announcement of such permission has been made.

On September 28, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Washington is "carefully studying" Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and considering "additional options" to help Ukraine win.