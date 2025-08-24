Canadian Prime Minister to travel to Europe to discuss defense and security

Mark Carney (Photo: EPA)

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney will visit Poland, Germany, and Latvia from August 25-27 to strengthen security and trade cooperation with allies. About reported in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

In Warsaw, Carney will meet with his Polish counterparts to discuss the development of a strategic partnership between Canada and Poland, as well as cooperation in trade, energy and defense.

"The prime minister will also emphasize Canada's continued support for lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe, stressing that no decision on Ukraine should be made without Ukraine, and no decision on Europe should be made without Europe," the ministry said.

Canadian Prime Minister to meet with German Chancellor in Berlin Friedrich Mertz to discuss ways to deepen economic ties and respond to key security challenges.

Next, Carney will visit Riga, where he will hold talks with the Latvian leadership to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in defense and trade.

In addition, he will meet with Canadian troops participating in Operation REASSURANCE, Canada's largest overseas mission.