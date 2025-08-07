Former general of Canada: Country can join mission in Ukraine if there is a peace agreement

According to the top military official, Canada could provide some command or staff elements during the mission in Ukraine

Canadian Army (Photo: nara.getarchive.net)

Canada could potentially join a stabilization mission in Ukraine, but only if peace or a political agreement is reached. This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform said former Deputy Chief of the Canadian Defense Staff, retired Vice Admiral, Mark Norman.

"Potentially, yes, but it would require at least a ceasefire or some other political agreement," Norman said when asked if the Canadian military could carry out a mission in Ukraine, for example, as peacekeepers.

According to him, it is a stabilization mission similar to the one that took place in the Balkans in the 1990s.

"Canada could provide some of the command or staff elements in a multinational structure. But again, we have limited capabilities," Norman added.

He emphasized that peace should be a prerequisite for such a mission.

"If the situation changes, Canada could participate, and it should," the retired vice admiral emphasized.