Former general of Canada: Country can join mission in Ukraine if there is a peace agreement
Canada could potentially join a stabilization mission in Ukraine, but only if peace or a political agreement is reached. This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform said former Deputy Chief of the Canadian Defense Staff, retired Vice Admiral, Mark Norman.
"Potentially, yes, but it would require at least a ceasefire or some other political agreement," Norman said when asked if the Canadian military could carry out a mission in Ukraine, for example, as peacekeepers.
According to him, it is a stabilization mission similar to the one that took place in the Balkans in the 1990s.
"Canada could provide some of the command or staff elements in a multinational structure. But again, we have limited capabilities," Norman added.
He emphasized that peace should be a prerequisite for such a mission.
"If the situation changes, Canada could participate, and it should," the retired vice admiral emphasized.
- on April 12, it was reported that peacekeepers may be sent to Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire agreement. However, Britain fears that Russia will blame peacekeepers in Ukraine in violation of human rights.
- In Poland, on May 21 denied that they would send soldiers to Ukraine as peacekeepers – the country needs them for other purposes.
- on July 17, the British Prime Minister said that plans to send peacekeepers to Ukraine are ready as much as possible.
- on July 23, it became known that Austria does not reject the deployment of its troops in Ukraine, despite its neutral status.
Comments (0)