CEC extends the deadline for Chornovol to submit documents to become an MP by one year

The soldier asked the Central Election Commission to extend the deadline due to her military service

Tetyana Chornovol (Photo: Facebook of the soldier)

The Central Election Commission has extended the deadline for Tetyana Chornovol has to submit documents for registration as a Member of Parliament, as she is on military service. The notification was sent to published on the CEC website.

On October 6, the agency received a statement from Chornovol in which she explained that there were valid reasons preventing her from submitting the relevant documents within the 20-day period established by law.

The military woman asked for an extension of this period to one year due to the fact that she is serving in the Security and Defense Forces.

The Commission, having considered the application, found the reasons valid and set a deadline for Chornovol to submit the documents – until October 6, 2026 inclusive.

The politician will run for parliament on the party's list of European solidarity.

REFERENCE. Tetyana Chornovol is a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, Ukrainian journalist and public figure, former correspondent for a number of Ukrainian publications. She is known in Ukraine for her high-profile investigations into the corruption schemes of the former president's regime Viktor Yanukovych and the actions on Maidan during the Revolution of Dignity. In 2014, Chornovol participated in the defense of Mariupol as part of the Azov battalion. From February 24, 2022, she participated in battles near Chernihiv and in the Kyiv region. He has the rank of junior lieutenant.