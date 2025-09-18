CEC recognizes Tetyana Chornovol as elected MP

Tetiana Chornovol may take the place of Andriy Parubiy, who was killed in late August

Tetiana Chornovol (Photo: Facebook account of the politician)

The Central Election Commission has recognized Tetyana Chornovol as an elected member of the Ukrainian parliament. This was reported by the press service of the CEC.

The Commission received a document from the Verkhovna Rada's office certifying the early termination of powers of Andriy Parubiy, who was killed in late August in Lviv.

Parubiy was elected in the early parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in a nationwide multi-mandate constituency from the party European Solidarity .

The CEC reviewed the document and recognized Chornovol, the next candidate in line on the party's electoral list under No. 27, as an elected MP in the said election.