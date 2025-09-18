CEC recognizes Tetyana Chornovol as elected MP
The Central Election Commission has recognized Tetyana Chornovol as an elected member of the Ukrainian parliament. This was reported by the press service of the CEC.
The Commission received a document from the Verkhovna Rada's office certifying the early termination of powers of Andriy Parubiy, who was killed in late August in Lviv.
Parubiy was elected in the early parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in a nationwide multi-mandate constituency from the party European Solidarity .
The CEC reviewed the document and recognized Chornovol, the next candidate in line on the party's electoral list under No. 27, as an elected MP in the said election.
Tetyana Chornovol is a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, Ukrainian journalist and civic activist, former correspondent for a number of Ukrainian publications. She is known in Ukraine for her high-profile investigations into the corruption schemes of the regime of former President Viktor Yanukovych , and for her actions on the Maidan during the Revolution of Dignity.
In 2014, Chornovol participated in the defense of Mariupol as part of the Azov Battalion.
Since February 24, 2022, she has participated in battles near Chernihiv and in the Kyiv region. She has the rank of junior lieutenant.
- Parubiy was killed on August 30 in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. He was shot with a pistol, firing about eight bullets.
- On the night of September 1, it became known about the detention of a man wanted for the murder of the MP. The police released his photo.
- On the same day, the detainee was served with a notice of suspicion. on September 2, a court in Lviv arrested the suspect.
- On September 18, MPs appealed to Zelensky to award Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine.
Comments (0)